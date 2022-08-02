A family of ducks was spotted strolling along the High Street in Grantham.

On Friday, July 29, Hazel Ryan was out for a meal at the Istanbul Grill Restaurant with her family when she spotted a mother duck and her nine ducklings walking along the opposite path.

Hazel said: "We all jumped up to see them waddling up the High Street.

The ducks were spotted waddling along the Grantham High Street. Credit: Hazel Ryan. (58391176)

"They were absolutely adorable and all in line like a little regiment, following their mother."

However, Hazel was concerned for the family of ducks as they were far away from the river.

She added: "As cute as it was, it was worrying that she had made her way so far from the river.

"We noticed that a lady in a car was slowly following them to protect them from crossing the road into oncoming traffic.

"They were so little that you could have easily missed them!

"We thought she would cross at the traffic lights, which would have been quite funny.

"The mother duck stopped and looked around, she looked a little lost and then she waddled off with her gorgeous little babies around the corner of the Old Bank pub and towards the old location for Argos."

In response to the video Hazel posted on Facebook, one lady said what had happened with the ducks after they were spotted on the High Street.

A lady in a car passing by and some other people guided the mother and her ducklings back to the river.

Hazel concluded: "So it was a happy ending!"