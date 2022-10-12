The family of a 24-year-old man who underwent a lifesaving operation last week after a horrific assault in a Grantham street have thanked people for their kind messages and donations to a fundraising page set up for him.

Nathan Ford-Pain was attacked on the night of Saturday, October 1, while walking home with his girlfriend in Belton Lane, Grantham, and suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital in Nottingham, where he underwent surgery and is now in a coma in intensive care.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

His family have been told his recovery will be long. A GoFundMe page, set up by Nathan's friend and work colleague Luke Cook, has raised an incredible £10,000 so far to help Nathan with his recovery and more donations are coming in.

A 17-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-girl have been arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on bail.

Nathan, a former King's School boy, was walking with his best friend as well, who was also hit over the head and had to receive treatment in A&E where he had his head glued while Nathan was being operated on.

The friend was cradling Nathan on the floor when he was also assaulted.

Nathan's aunt, Lesley Levi, said people all over Grantham had shown "amazing support".

She said: "Thank you to so many for all your kind words, thoughts, and actions over the past 10 days.

"Nathan remains in intensive care as he is still critically ill.

"He had a tracheotomy performed to assist with clearing secretion from his chest. Unfortunately, he was sick a few days ago, and some has gone onto his lungs - so he now fights infection, but he is a strong, healthy, fit man (the strongest man in Grantham, he would say!) so he’ll do this, I’m sure.

"He had the staples removed from his head yesterday. In six months, they will perform further surgery and replace the missing skull with a metal plate. Over the weekend, he made movements and seemed to respond to pain, so baby steps.

"We have been told he will be in the hospital for a long time yet…and his recovery will take a year or longer.

"He is still our gorgeous Nath, and the nurses keep him looking his best - bless him."

Lesley said it was really tough for the family as Nathan's mother, Sandy, tries to be with him as much as possible in hospital while he has other siblings around the country, including one who has just got engaged.

"It has had a real impact upon them," said Lesley.

The assault happened on the day Nathan had made a final booking before he was due to go travelling abroad on a sabbatical with his girlfriend. He had been living in Leeds, working in sales for a company called Lifesearch before deciding to take a break and moving back to Grantham. They were out celebrating, ready to go away for a while.

Lesley said there had not been much change in Nathan's condition, but added: "We hope each day will be a step forward for Nathan. He has had major brain surgery and has had quite a lot of skull removed.

"They tried to get him out of his coma but without success. There are so many complications.

"Any improvement is going to be momentous for us."

On the GoFundMe page, set up by family and friends, they say they are 'praying for a miracle' as they face more uncertainty every day.

Donations can be made on the site here.

Lesley added: "Thank you again for your love and very kind donations, which will significantly help his recovery. If only he could be healed by love alone."