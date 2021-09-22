Family urgently appeal for information on missing Grantham man

The family of a Grantham man who has been missing since the weekend are urgently appealing for information.

Liam Berry, 35, was last seen walking on Dysart Road, Grantham, on Sunday morning (September 19).

His family are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them or the police.

Liam Berry, pictured right, has not been seen since Sunday. (51514283)

If you have information, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

Call 101

Email force.control@lincs.police.uk