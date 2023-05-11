A family-owned drinks company is teaming up with the Woodland Trust to boost biodiversity in the UK.

Belvoir Farm, based in Bottesford, will be launching limited edition Woodland Trust bottles.

This is in its bid to strengthen its commitment to the countryside with its newly-formed partnership with the trust.

Pev Manners (middle) with the Woodland Trust team.

Pev Manners, managing director at Belvoir Farm, said: “As an organisation, we know that UK woodland and wildlife is in crisis and that we need to act now.

“Our business was born from working closely with nature, respecting the countryside and supporting biodiversity, and an important part of this work has been the creation of eight and a half acres of broad-leaved woodland in just the last three years on our own farm.

Pev Manners, managing director of Belvoir Farm.

“But this year we also wanted to get directly involved with the Woodland Trust, to contribute and support them in all the great work they do.”

The UK is one of the least wooded countries in Europe, with only 13 per cent compared to the European average of 37 per cent.

One third of all woodland wildlife species is also in decline, as one in 10 woodland wildlife species are at risk of extinction.

Belvoir Farm will be supporting the Woodland Trust in its work to protect and care for the UK woodland.

The company’s involvement will highlight how essential trees are to people, wildlife and for life.

Elderflower cordial, by Belvoir Farm.

Also, how crucial they are for pollution reduction, flood alleviation, urban cooling and in the fight against climate change.

Pip Greensmith, head of partnerships for the Woodland Trust, said: “It’s never felt more urgent to harness the support of businesses to work with the Woodland Trust to address UK nature loss as well as drive the fight against climate change.

“Our new partnership with Belvoir Farm, a family business dedicated to reducing its impact on nature with zero to waste landfill, will support our work as custodians of UK woodland, contributing to nature’s recovery.

“Belvoir Farm’s support to help us care for our trees is a clear commitment to protect biodiversity and regenerate nature for the health of people and the planet.”

Belvoir Farm will also create a woodland hub on its website, to allow people to learn about woodland protection and how they can get involved with the Woodland Trust.

Ways people can get involved includes the Ancient Tree Inventory, a map of ancient woods and trees across the country.

Belvoir Farm has created premium cordials and sparkling drinks on its family farm in Bottesford for nearly 40 years.