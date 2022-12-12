The staff at a family-owned drinks company are celebrating after they won two prestigious industry awards earlier this month.

Belvoir Farm, based in Bottesford, won Exporter of the Year at the Food and Drink Federation Awards, as well as in the Soft Drinks and Mixers category at the Grocer New Product Awards.

Leanne Trundley, chief taste maker at Belvoir Farm, said: "We are over the moon to win our second award this year from The Grocer and are delighted that the efforts of our hard working product development team have been recognised.

Staff collecting their award at the Grocer New Product Awards (61217565)

"As a small, family run business, our whole team plays such a huge role in creating our delicious drinks, so this is a special win for everyone involved."

The Belvoir Farm team attended the Food and Drink Federation awards in London on Tuesday, November 29.

They were presented with their award by celebrity restaurant critic Jay Rayner, and the team were praised for their export efforts as sales grew by 19% last year.

Staff collecting their award at the Food & Drink Federation Awards (61217611)

At the Grocer New Product Awards, held in London on November 15, the company won gold in the Soft Drinks and Mixers category for its Botanical Soda Floral Fizz that launched in May.

Following their Exporter of the Year win, Cath White, Belvoir Farm's head of international, said: "We are delighted to receive this award as it recognises the company-wide effort of trading internationally.

"From bespoke packaging to more complex value chains, exporting isn’t without its challenges, but the rewards are significant. It’s always a proud feeling to see Belvoir Farm drinks around the world."

Following their award wins, Belvoir Farm has had a triumphant year after introducing a new design for its packs which highlights the brand’s sustainability credentials and its link with farming and nature, and a major summer brand campaign that included its first ever TV advert starring its own staff.

The company is now preparing for a bumper Christmas and Dry January season.