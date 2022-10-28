Tributes have been paid to a life-saving volunteer who was well-known in the community.

Tim Nuttall died at his Sedgebrook home surrounded by his family on Sunday after a short illness, aged 65.

He is survived by Dr Kiki Steele, his wife of 15 years, and son Robert.

Kiki Steel and Tim Nuttalll at the Grantham is Great Awards 2015, where they won theEmergency Services Award. (60210577)

Tim volunteered with Lincolnshire emergency response charity LIVES for 19 years, along with Kiki.

He completed his nurse training in the military before qualifying in 1977 and spent 22 years in the Army, working mainly in emergency departments and on operational tours.

Tim joined The British Association for Immediate Care (BASICS), a charity promoting pre-hospital care, in 1983, and after moving to Grantham in 2004 was recruited to LIVES by Kiki.

He devoted much of his spare time to helping others as a volunteer prehospital care nurse for the charity.

Paying tribute to his dad, Robert said that Tim “led an extraordinary life”.

“He leaves behind a giant hole in all our lives, and in the wider medical community, both in the UK and around the world,” said Rob.

“We take enormous comfort in knowing that his legacy can be found in the countless lives he saved in emergency prehospital care, and the many he influenced as a teacher and guide.

“Rest in peace Tim. You are irreplaceable.”

In a statement, LIVES paid tribute to Tim, saying: “All of us at LIVES are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and friend Tim Nuttall, who was a LIVES medic for over 19 years.

“His commitment and utter professionalism will be sincerely missed by the whole team.

“Our thoughts are with Kiki and his family at this sad time.”

BASICS also paid tribute with a statement that said: “It is with great sadness that we heard tonight of the death after a short illness of BASICS and LIVES stalwart Tim Nuttall.

“Tim was a regular member of our teaching faculties and past educational facilitator. Our thoughts are with his wife Kiki, his friends and his family.”

Rob explained that his dad “influenced many” through his teaching role at BASICS, and even played an important part in establishing the current incarnation of the Cypriot ambulance service.

Rob said: “Tim’s work with the Event Medicine Company (which he co-founded) saw him provide vital medical assistance at a range of events, including airshows across the country, the 2014 NATO summit in Newport, and the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

“Throughout the pandemic, whilst most of us were locked down at home, Tim was worked tirelessly at the vaccination centre in Grantham, contributing to the fight against

Covid-19.”

Tim and Kiki won the Grantham Journal’s Grantham is Great Emergency Services Award back in 2015.

The couple were named last week as finalists at the South Kesteven Community Awards for their work with LIVES. They were nominated for the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award.

When the news of Tim’s death was confirmed on Tuesday, there was an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Amy Jennison said: “Such a fantastic man, Tim will not be forgotten. I loved having the pleasure of his company at ‘work’... it was mainly laughter so not really work at all!”

Jackie Angus described Tim as “funny, caring and totally professional”, adding that it was “an honour to have worked with Tim”.