The family of a man who died in a motorcycle accident at a road junction at Belton have paid tribute to him.

Stewart Bell, 58, was riding his BMW RS motorbike along the A607 just after midday on Sunday, April 4, 2021, when his bike collided with a car outside Belton Garden Centre near Grantham. He died at the scene.

Natalia Remizovsky, from Littlegreen Road, Woodthorpe, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Stewart Bell (54693249)

Mr Bell, from Kegworth, was described by his family as "larger than life, funny, smiling, and brave. His death has left the whole family devastated."

Detective Sergeant Emma Ward, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “It’s impossible to reflect the loss of life with a conviction for careless driving.

“Mrs Remizovsky did not set out to harm anyone that day and has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. Her actions have led to the death of a 58-year-old man who was simply riding his motorbike home.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Stew today.”

Mr Bell's family said he was a ‘petrol head’ who loved his motorbikes. He was an advanced motorcyclist and an accomplished rider. He had completed charity events all over the UK including with the Bike Tours for the Wounded charity. He had taken wounded veterans to Normandy and he went to charity events and auctions. During the pandemic, he rode for the Bike Shed Charity, delivering PPE to nursing homes.

Berni, his wife, said: “Our love was fierce, strong and beautiful. His laughter, smile and sense of humour were infectious; he made me feel like there was nothing we couldn’t achieve so long as we were together. Everyone felt it when they were in his company, he inspired people to want to be better versions of themselves, as he wanted for himself.

“Those in his life have been robbed of the person they used to go to for advice, help with anything. He was generous with his love and his time. He would have done anything for his kids.

“If there’s one lesson that we’ve learned from this nightmare, it’s to live life to the full, like Stew did. And we hope that his unnecessary death will raise awareness to increase drivers’ awareness of bikers and cyclists on the road.”

Amy, Sam and Connor, his children, said: “The sudden loss of our father was something we could never have prepared for. The terrible events of last Easter Sunday will always be in our minds and memories. It is heart wrenching to know that our dad will not be here for the rest of our lives, and that he will miss so much which would have made him happy.

“He was a man who would light up any room, he showed and inspired confidence and everything was better if he was involved.”