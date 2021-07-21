The heartbroken family of a missing Grantham father visited Skegness to mark their dad’s 60th birthday today (Wednesday).

Andrew Capon, then 37, went out clubbing in the popular seaside resort with a group of three Grantham friends in October 1998 – leaving behind his passport and wallet in an Ingoldmells caravan.

CCTV footage shows Andrew, who lived in Castle Bytham at the time of his disappearance, and one friend leave a nightclub. The footage went on to show the friend call at a cash point machine

while Andrew carries on walking.

The family placed flowers into the sea to mark Andrew Capon's 60th birthday. (49445843)

The father-of-three, who was born and raised in Grantham, has never been since.

His daughter Tessa Capon, who was just 15 when Andrew went missing 23 years ago, has spent her life trying to find out what happened to him.

Tessa, her sister Kimberley, her partner and daughter travelled to Skegness this morning, on what would have been Andrew’s 60th birthday, to place flowers into the sea near to where he vanished.

Andrew Capon who disappeared after a night out with friends in Skegness in 1998 (49250756)

Tessa, who has vowed to never give up hope of finding her dad, said: “We spoke about our memories of growing up and about the holidays we had spent as a family at the caravan in Ingoldmells. Our two nans also had caravans nearby so it was always like one big holiday. Our dad was so funny and caring. He loved to go fishing and played for a lot of the pub football teams in Grantham.”

Tessa has also been working with Missing People, the only UK charity lifeline for anyone affected by someone going missing, to keep the search for her dad going.

She added: “Without their support I don’t think I would be here now, they have been amazing over the years helping me with publicity and counselling and contacting the police. They understand that we cannot stop searching for our loved ones, if you’re out there dad please come home, you are missed and loved so much.”

Andrew is described as six feet two inches tall with blue eyes and had blonde cropped hair at the time of his disappearance. He has a piercing in both ears, tattoos on his arms and is lacking a finger on his left hand.

How Andrew Capon may look today.

Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, Protecting Vulnerable People, Lincolnshire Police, is also hoping that someone will come forward with information now that time has passed.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family who continue to search for him. As his 60th birthday approaches we renew our appeal for any information that would help with our missing person inquiry. It is hard to imagine how difficult and upsetting this must be for Andrew’s family and urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“As time passes, someone may now feel able to pass information they have held onto. We would really like to find Andrew or pass on any information that will help his family.”

If anyone has seen Andrew, they can contact Missing People anonymously by calling or texting 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or they can call Lincolnshire Police on 101.