A family have put on a magnificent lights display again this Christmas to raise money for charity.

The Garner family on Belton Lane put on the display every year and this year's display looks as impressive as ever.

Wendy Garner said: "Please come and see the fantastic display again this year on Belton Lane. It is as big as ever and we are hoping to try and raise more than the £600 we raised last year, all for Sense.

The Garner household's Christmas lights display on Belton Lane. (53647686)

"This year we have added a new sleigh for you to sit the children in so you can take their photos as you wish. The only thing we ask is that you ensure that you close the gate when leaving. Happy Christmas from the Garner family."

Sense is a charity that supports deafblind children.

The Garner household's Christmas lights display on Belton Lane. (53647688)