A Grantham mum walked 50km in one day to raise money and awareness for those with a rare condition after her daughter was diagnosed with it.

Heather Hodson and her parents Steve and Dawn completed a 50km walk in 13 hours on Saturday (July 9) in the peak district to raise money for the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.

Heather's two-year-old daughter Mollie was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition in April 2021. Only 300 people have been diagnosed in the UK and around 3,000 in the world.

Dawn, Steve and Heather Hodson around 25km into their challenge. (58007585)

The syndrome means that part of the chromosome 22 is missing which can affect people in a variety of ways, mainly with mobility issues, but also with low muscle tone, speech delays, seizures, heart and kidney issues and learning difficulties.

The trio have been looking for ways to raise funds and awareness since Mollie's diagnosis and took part in the Peak District Ultra Challenge 2022, raising over £5,500 for the foundation in the process.

Heather said: "“It was just something to challenge ourselves, raise a bit of money. We didn’t think too much of it but people have been really generous.

Heather Hodson and her parents, Steve and Dawn, will take part in the Peak District Ultra Challenge 50km walk. (56366275)

“It’s quite humbling and overwhelming that people have been so kind and generous. It exceeded way more than we thought we were going to get. From both people that we knew, and people that we didn’t know.

“We all fared quite well actually. The day after, there was a bit of creakiness going on, but we were quite good and we were all talking about doing another one, so it’s not put us off!"

Castlegate Financial Management, where Heather works, named PMSF UK as their nominated charity for the year and have so far raised money with a golf day and bake sale.

Heather Hodson's daughter Mollie, 2, has been diagnosed with a rare genetic syndrome. (56366273)

Heather praised the generosity of people, despite the on-going cost of living crisis, adding that because the foundation is a smaller charity which does not receive as much funding, that it was "nice to support it".

Heather said: "[The charity] have been in touch and sent various well-wishes before the event, t shirts and things to wear. They’re really thankful.

"Primarily, the money will probably help with things like paying for iPads to help children with their communication, respite for carers and things like get-togethers.

"Every year the charity puts on regional get-togethers so families can together and meet other parents with children who’ve got that condition, which is really important.

“We’re only on the start of the journey really, Mollie's only two and a half. We’ve got a long old way to go, but it’s nice to know there’s other families out there."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/phelanlucky

