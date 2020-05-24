A Grantham family has taken part in a global art challenge to help stay connected during the coronavirus crisis.

Claire Gilbert, of Alma Park, Grantham, challenged her family from across the world to get creative and take part in LA-based Getty Museum challenge, which sees people recreating famous works of art with objects found at home.

She said: “I have family in Australia, France and the UK, however we are all still close and we set up a group chat two years ago to keep in touch.