Kitchen and Coffee in Grantham to open second café in Melton Mowbray
Kitchen and Coffee, based in Westgate, will be opening a second café in Melton Mowbray.
The business hopes to open the second café in mid-February.
Henry Young-Alls, son of the owners, said: "This has been in the pipeline for about a year.
"It is [Melton Mowbray] a very lively market town with plenty going on and it's an opportunity for us to do what we've done in Grantham.
"It's really positive for us, especially when so many small businesses are closing and moving backwards.
"It's very positive we are in a position where we can feel we can open a second cafe."
The cafe is currently looking for a team in Melton Mowbray including skilled chefs, supervisors, baristas and front of house staff.
For anyone who wants to join the team in Melton Mowbray, Henry added: "Anyone who loves hospitality and loves going the extra mile in customer service should join."