A family-owned café will be opening a second one in Melton Mowbray.

Kitchen and Coffee, based in Westgate, will be opening a second café in Melton Mowbray.

The business hopes to open the second café in mid-February.

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101886)

Henry Young-Alls, son of the owners, said: "This has been in the pipeline for about a year.

"It is [Melton Mowbray] a very lively market town with plenty going on and it's an opportunity for us to do what we've done in Grantham.

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101891)

"It's really positive for us, especially when so many small businesses are closing and moving backwards.

"It's very positive we are in a position where we can feel we can open a second cafe."

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101864)

The cafe is currently looking for a team in Melton Mowbray including skilled chefs, supervisors, baristas and front of house staff.

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101859)

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101805)

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101945)

The cafe is opening a second one in Melton Mowbray. Photo: Kitchen and Coffee (62101935)

For anyone who wants to join the team in Melton Mowbray, Henry added: "Anyone who loves hospitality and loves going the extra mile in customer service should join."