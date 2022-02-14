A family-run car detailing business has opened, specialising in protective coating on all types of vehicles.

All Vehicle Detailing Ltd has opened its doors at Unit 3, Compliance House, off Gorse Lane, Grantham, after moving to the area from Scotland.

Established in 2015, the business is run by Barry Stewart and provides servicing that use high specification cleaning products made by ZirconiteUK to protect vehicles from the elements.

All Vehicle Detailing Ltd has opened in Grantham. (54848377)

All Vehicle Detailing offers a range of services including paint correction to remove swirls, scratches and imperfections from a vehicle, as well as deep interior cleaning and protection, alloy wheel and engine cleaning

The business also caters to motorcycles, providing anti-corrosion treatment specialists with vast experience in motorbikes first hand.

In a statement, All Vehicle Detailing Ltd, said: "We have a secure unit at Gorse Lane and are fully insured so rest assured your pride and joy is in safe hands. Our facility, whilst still new offers us the opportunity to grow and build great ties with members of our community.

"We take great pride in our work and always strive for the best results for our customers.

"We are looking forward to offering our services to the people in Grantham having relocated from Scotland just over a year ago."

The business is open from 9:30am to 5:30pm, Monday to Saturday.

To book in or find out more, call 07951 524322 or visit www.allvehicledetailing.co.uk. They can also be found on Facebook or Instagram.