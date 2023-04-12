A family coach company won five awards at a national event.

A&P Travel, based in Osbournby, took home five prizes at the UK Coach Rally in Blackpool, including the prestigious UK "Coach of the Year 2023" award.

Director Paul Cartwright said he was "delighted" to win the five awards, admitting that he shed a few tears after getting home from the event, which took place on the weekend of April 1.

Director Paul Cartwright (right) and driver Terry Baker with the trophies. (63495323)

"This win draws a line under a really tough time,” he added.

A&P Travel, which runs holidays and tours across the country, took home Coach of the Year, Best Touring/Express Luxury Coach, The Peter Rogers Shield for being the top CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport) member, the Martin Cornell Trophy, for being the highest placed UK Coach Operators Association member in all classes, and the John Fielder Memorial Trophy, for best coach from a small fleet.

A&P driver, Terry Baker, was also named as a finalist in the UK Coach Rally Driver of the Year.

Paul said: "Sadly, he didn’t win but to even get into the final is such an achievement and he made such a great attempt.

"He should be very proud and I remain very grateful to him for his dedication, loyal service and his help especially over this recent weekend."

The five trophies outdid the company's 2018 haul, when they managed three trophies at the same event.

Paul continued: "We are absolutely thrilled to have received these awards and after the events of the last three years, this success really draws a line under some very challenging times that our little family company has had to endure.

"We would like to thank the rally organisers, marshalls, judges, fellow competitors, industry friends for another fantastic event which was blessed with sunshine.

"We would also like to thank our valued customers as without you, we would have no business.

"Thank you so much to all who have messaged, emailed and rang offering their congratulations. Your kind words mean so much.

"Now we get back to doing what we do best, providing the people of Lincolnshire with days out of interest alongside quality holidays and short breaks, Touring the UK and Europe in style, in comfort and in award-winning vehicles."

To find out more, visit www.aandptravel.co.uk or call 01529 455488.