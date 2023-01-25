A family-run coffee house and bistro in Grantham has closed down.

Number Eight, based in The George Centre, has closed its doors for good.

A note to customers on the business's door said: "Unfortunately we have had to make the tough decision to close Number Eight.

The Number Eight coffee house and bistro has closed down. (62051756)

"We would like to thank customers for your support during the time we were open."

The coffee house opened in September 2021 and offered fresh food including a range of vegan options, homemade cakes and also hot and cold drinks on offer.

The Journal has tried to contact the owner for comment but has been unable to do so.