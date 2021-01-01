A family-owned soft drinks company has a new look and plans to expand the range and facilities at its bottling plant near Grantham.

Belvoir, formerly known as Belvoir Fruit Farms, was created by John Manners in 1984 and is now run by his son, Pev.

The company makes fruit cordials and lightly sparkling drinks.

Pev Manners holding Belvoir's elderflower cordial. (43733212)

Employing 80 people, Belvoir now produces more than 40 different sparkling drinks and cordials and the 100,000 sq ft bottling plant produces over 20 million bottles a year.

Pev said: “2020 has been an extraordinary year, with lots of highs and lows, but as a family-run business, we were able to make everyone’s welfare top priority, while also ensuring we still delivered our delicious drinks to everyone’s store cupboard.

“We also re-branded, to bring our packaging up to date with our customer, whilst also taking things back to our roots – the rural wild, where we’re truly at home.”

In 2019, Belvoir planted an additional 2,500 elder trees which are in conversion to organic status to meet demands. It has also been shortlisted for the ‘Food and Drink Federation Exporter of the Year’ award.

Pev continued: “Our cans have been received very well and my ambition long-term is to bring the canning facility on site, so we are all under one roof.

“We are a truly unique company – the only one in the world with a local community that helps with the elderflower harvest in June, picking flowers from our own 90 acres of orchards and from hedgerows in the surrounding countryside.

“We plan to really put the elderflower story and harvesting journey on the map in 2021 and have got exciting plans to widen the wonder of this simple flower, that was the starting point for our business and remains the magic ingredient in many of our drinks.”