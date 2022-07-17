A family drinks firm in the Vale of Belvoir has made its own staff the stars of its first ever TV advert, which hits screens tonight on ITV2 during Love Island.

Avoiding using actors and instead putting their employees in the spotlight, the advert from Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm is part of a major summer TV and brand building campaign from the premium soft drinks company, aimed at highlighting the genuinely different way it makes it drinks and tackling head on that they’re pronounced “Beeva” not Belvoiiir!”.

The light-hearted ‘Welcome to our Wild’ campaign, which launches today (Monday) shows how Belvoir Farm invests in the land and local community to make drinks that taste wildly better - all born from working closely with nature, respecting the countryside and supporting sustainable farming.

The Belvoir Drinks advert will feature staff from the Bottesford-based business. (58016261)

The campaign kicks off with two spots back-to-back in TV’s most talked about show, Love Island (9.15pm and 9.45pm).

Created with their newly appointed creative agency, Hell Yeah!, the flagship ad is the first incarnation of Belvoir Farm’s new brand positioning: ‘Welcome to our Wild’.

It opens with a wide horizon, as the camera flies into Belvoir Farm. The camera moves fast around the farm, finding someone confused by how to pronounce ‘Belvoir’, then meeting the team, the local community who pick the signature elderflower at the heart of their range and more.

Shots are right in the thick of things; moving through the bushes, down with spades and shovels and in among the wildflowers, emphasising the natural way in which the farm, where the drinks are still produced, is run.

Choosing to make its own workers the face of the company was a natural choice for MD Pev Manners, who said: “Actors and high-profile names can be a great way to get people’s attention, but we wanted to highlight the efforts of our own team.

"As a small, family-run business, everyone plays such a huge role in creating our delicious drinks and we wanted to show our appreciation by putting them in the spotlight.”

Daniel Wheeler, director of marketing at Belvoir Farm added: “For the past 40 years Belvoir Farm has grown to a £23m business in the UK alone, without anyone really knowing who we are, so we wanted to show how we go about things with this first national TV advertising campaign.

"The campaign explains that we make incredible drinks by doing things the proper way, not the easy way, through our love of the wild. And yes, to also tackle head on that we’re pronounced “Beeva” not "Belvoiiir!"

“Our farm is a beautiful place to be in the summer, and the ad showcases everything we’re most proud of in a real, authentic way - not least our drinks - and welcomes people in to be a part of it too.”

Belvoir Farm recently reported a steady rise in sales, up 16 per cent versus the previous year, driven by a new look for its packs that highlights the brand’s sustainability credentials and its link with farming and nature.

Based in Bottesford, where it employs 80 people, the firm is also celebrating a bumper elderflower harvest that, with the help of the local community, saw them bring in almost 30 tonnes of flowers – up six tonnes on last year.

They also recently won Soft Drinks Brand of the Year at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards 2022.