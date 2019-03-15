Family-run Grantham coffee house has it all

Advertorial

Fancy a coffee with friends, lunch with colleagues, after-school cakes with the children, a Sunday roast with family, or a cosy dinner for two?

Whatever you’re looking for in an eatery, you’ll find it at Kitchen And Coffee, a family-run coffee house, café and restaurant right in the heart of Grantham.

The Westgate eatery is a relaxed place, where everyone is welcome.

Since opening in October, it’s been buzzing, as more and more people discover its fabulous food, amazing coffee and fantastic customer service.

Traditional Sunday lunches and casual evening fine dining are the latest additions to the Kitchen And Coffee offering, making it the perfect place to meet and relax, whatever the occasion.

It is run by experienced general manager Adam Lambourne and skilled head chef Steve Parker who, with their team of 20, aim to give every customer the best experience possible.

All the chefs have backgrounds in fine dining, and have worked in some of the region’s top restaurants.

They have created a range of menus that cater for everything and everyone, from brunch and lunch to coffee and cake, and from big breakfasts to Sunday lunch and a la carte dining on Fridays and Saturdays.

Prices are surprisingly good, with great deals including an early bird menu of two main courses for just £14.95 between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays, traditional Sunday roasts from £9.95, and a la carte mains

from £13.50.

Adam and Steve had been working together for several years when the opportunity came along to make their mark with a place of their own.

“This was just perfect,” Adam said. “It was the right place at the right time.

“It’s a lovely building with a good frontage in a great location.”

The light and spacious eatery can seat up to 90, but is cleverly arranged to allow customers both space and privacy without missing out on the buzzy atmosphere.

Customers can relax on the comfy sofas in front of the window, or choose a quiet cosy corner – at Kitchen And Coffee there’s something for everyone.

There’s a selection of toys for little ones, and a special children’s menu that offers scaled-down versions of proper meals. Older children often pop in for after-school milkshakes and frappes, and the selection of home-made cakes is popular with everyone.

Lunches are another speciality. Whether you’re looking to eat in or on the go, there’s a range of light bites to fit the bill.

Why not start your day with a Kitchen And Coffee breakfast? With everything from the full English to porridge, bagels, or steak and eggs, there’s sure to be something to whet your appetite.

The vibe changes in the evening, when the a la carte menu features beautifully-prepared home-cooked dishes served in style.

Available from 6pm to 9pm, choose from starters including pan-seared scallops, crispy ham hock, and smoked haddock rarebit, and mains including Thai red vegetable curry, steak frites, and roast pork cutlet. Follow them with a choice of delicious desserts for the perfect ending to a special meal.

Everyone loves Sunday lunch, and at Kitchen And Coffee it is served from noon till 3pm, with a choice of meats, or a vegetarian option, with all the trimmings.

Anyone with special dietary requirements is spoiled for choice, with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options available.

For that end-of-week treat, head to Kitchen And Coffee for ‘Family Fridays’, where diners can choose from a welcoming selection of proper home-made items suitable for all the family, available 5-8pm every Friday night.

Kitchen And Coffee also has an extensive drinks list, from hot drinks and soft drinks to a wine list, beer list, spirits, liqueurs and a great selection of gins.

With coffee in its title, it’s no surprise that Kitchen And Coffee has put a lot of thought into its coffee supplier.

Its signature espresso blend combines two carefully-selected arabica lots. The base is from Brazil, and is completed with a coffee from a small single estate family-run farm in Colombia.

The special blend is then craft-roasted by hand to create a distinctive flavour.

Gentle jazz playing in the background helps create a relaxed atmosphere at Kitchen And Coffee, and there’s also regular live acoustic

music.

A packed calendar of events for 2019 includes a children’s baking workshop in April, a gin day in June, a gourmet evening in September, and even quarterly barista workshops, where you can learn how to rustle up the perfect coffee.

In fact, there’s so much happening at Kitchen And Coffee that, whatever you’re looking for in a coffee house, café or restaurant, Kitchen And Coffee is the place for you.

Find Kitchen And Coffee at 77 Westgate, Grantham (Tel: 01476 572693).