A popular home-based pizza business in Grantham is closing due to being "too busy."

Kieron Power, 59, launched Power's Pizza from his home in August 2020 as something to do during the pandemic.

With help from his wife Sue, daughter Corrine and grand-daughter Lola, the business has sold thousands of pizzas since opening, but due to a continuing increase in demand, Kieron closed the business for good over the weekend (Sunday, February 6).

Kieron Power, founder of Power's Pizza's (54753511)

He said: "We were getting busier and busier and busier, and we just needed to either expand with it or do something else, and we said no we're too old.

"We decided to call it a day, and go out on a high.

"We have got a good calling in Grantham, but unfortunately age is not on my side."

Kieron with his wife Sue, grand-daughter Lola, and his daughter Corrine (54753529)

As a chef, Kieron has worked at the The Fox Truckstop and the Kings Hotel, and as he was not working during lockdown he wanted something to do, and so he began making pizzas as a project.

In addition to pizzas, Kieron also made curries, burgers and sides, such as chicken goujons and chips.

Thanks to Facebook, the whole business took off, and due to demand from the community the family has sold thousands of pizzas, as well as burgers and sides, across Grantham.

The business was also delivering to various neighbouring villages, including Colsterworth, Doddington, and Great Gonerby.

One of the pizzas from Power's Pizza's (54753517)

One of the desserts sold (54753514)