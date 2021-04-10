A new family-run tanning and wellbeing business is gearing up to open in Grantham town centre next week.

Wellness Grantham will open its doors on St Peter’s Hill on Tuesday, offering “a state-of-the-art tanning and wellbeing service.”

Jade Meadows-White, tanning educator at Wellness, has been a dedicated tanner of all varieties since she was 18.

Wellness Grantham will open on Tuesday April 13. (45929957)

Although experienced in tanning, Jade doesn’t have experience running a business. However, her family does, having run multiple restaurants in the area, including the Steward’s Restaurant at Belvoir Castle.

Jade said: “We’ve literally worked around the clock, day and night.

“The phone never stops and, as with any small business, you come across little hiccups and hurdles, and things that you’ve perhaps not thought about, but I think we’re about there.

“It’s been fantastic. With the current climate, you always think, ‘are we absolutely crazy opening a new business?’

“We pride ourselves not just on customer service, but all of our staff are going to be tanning educators, so they will be well-versed on things like the different UV rays, collagen light therapy and the benefits of vitamin D.”

For more information, visit: www.wellnessgrantham.com