Home   News   Article

Grantham family sing 'Happy Birthday' to great-grandmother through window amid lockdown

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 01 May 2020

Two schoolgirls were determined to make their great-grandmother feel extra special, despite not being able to give her a birthday cuddle.

Doris Spearman, known as Dorrie, of Great Gonerby, turned 92 on Wednesday.

Unable to give their ‘Nanny Dodo’ a proper hug due to social distancing, Lydia Barker, 10, and sister Amelia, eight, sang happy birthday and kissed her through the glass
window.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE