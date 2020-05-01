Grantham family sing 'Happy Birthday' to great-grandmother through window amid lockdown
Published: 11:00, 01 May 2020
Two schoolgirls were determined to make their great-grandmother feel extra special, despite not being able to give her a birthday cuddle.
Doris Spearman, known as Dorrie, of Great Gonerby, turned 92 on Wednesday.
Unable to give their ‘Nanny Dodo’ a proper hug due to social distancing, Lydia Barker, 10, and sister Amelia, eight, sang happy birthday and kissed her through the glass
window.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies