Grantham’s Queen’s Baton Relay event will be followed by a post-relay community sports and family activities event in Wyndham Park.

The event, which will be held on Monday July 11, will be held by sports charity Inspire+ who is working with LeisureSK and South Kesteven District Council to stage a Commonwealth themed all-comers event for schools, pre-school youngsters, businesses and the public.

At least 1,500 pupils from 12 schools will be lining the park relay route ready to enjoy post-relay mass participation activities including boxercise, yoga and low intensity sports challenges.

Wyndham Park are holding a sport and family activities event following the Queen's Baton Relay on Monday July 11. (57574697)

Chris Graves from Inspire+ said: "Any schools still not registered do need to get in touch with us, but everyone else can just come along and join in. Let's make this a true Grantham celebration of the Queen's Baton relay coming through town as we build up to the Commonwealth Games.

"Anyone can come and have fun. How about businesses making it a team building exercise to engage with colleagues? We will also have activities for pre-school children, so there's literally something for everyone."

Organisers are encouraging workplaces, parents and the general public to support the event.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities added: "This is building into a truly fabulous and memorable day.

"It's an honour to be hosting the Queen's Baton Relay in Grantham in such a special year.

"Now, thanks to our amazing partners, we can build on that with our post-relay event and leave residents with some wonderful memories.

"I hope everyone will come and support it."

The times for each section of the post-relay event are:

Schools. 11.30am – 12.30pm

Workplace / businesses. 12.30 – 1.15pm

Public and pre-school. 1.15 – 2pm

Schools already registered for the event include the National School, Corby Glen Primary, Gonerby Hill Foot, Isaac Newton, St Mary’s, Harrowby Infants, Belmont Primary, St Augustin’s, Walton Academy, KGGS and St Sebastian’s.

If any more schools would like to take part, they should contact Inspire+ on 01476 578137 or via info@inspireplus.org.uk.