An Alice in Wonderland themed family theatre event, held in the gardens at Grantham house, will raise money for St Wulfram's Church.

The open air event, by Folksy Theatre, will also have live music and puppetry.

The event will raise money for St Wulframs Church. (57991612)

It will take place on Thursday September 1, from 3pm, with visitors asked to bring their own picnics and fold-up chairs.

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "St Wulfram’s church is using Grantham House as offices, a place of wholeness and well-being, choir school and for events.

"The purpose of the events are to raise money to help support the church."

Grantham House. (54486928)

The event description said: "Alice, a young curious girl, follows a white rabbit down a rabbit hole and ends up in Wonderland! There she begins an adventure she will never forget.

"Go along to the glorious gardens at Grantham House and meet some of the strangest and most peculiar characters, including the Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter & Queen of Hearts."

Tickets can be purchased from Tickets@folksytheatre.co.uk and for further information contact ghcentre@stwulframs.com.