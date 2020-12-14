This Christmas, a family from Grantham is supporting a hospice fundraising event.

They will be taking part in St Barnabas Hospice’s Rudy’s Run fundraising event in memory of Lisa Handley.

The family members involved, Ian, Jayne, Teresa, Tania, Edward, Sally, Alex, Tamzin, Kai and Sofia witnessed first-hand the care and compassion from St Barnabas Hospice when Lisa was in their care in 2017.

The family wearing their red noses and antlers, ready for the run. (43532565)

Rudy’s Run isn’t a race, but a chance to run, walk or prance to raise vital funds for St Barnabas Hospice. Schools, nurseries and children’s community groups have signed up in huge numbers to take part in the event this Christmas period, with around 7,500 children registered.

Lisa’s father, Ian, said: “Lisa was always such a determined young lady – very hard working and lived for her kids. She was a wonderful mother and her kids all adored her.

“She was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2017 which brought our world crashing down. We can never thank St Barnabas enough for being there when it mattered, providing pain management, nursing and counselling. They were simply exceptional.

Lisa Handley with her children in 2017. (43532568)

“Lisa sadly passed away on Remembrance Day, November 11 2017, however, a special memory for our family was in early November that year when the Hospice staff arranged an early Christmas Day for us all. It was our last Christmas together.

"Lisa was in the incredible Hospice in the Hospital in Grantham and the team filled a room with decorations, food and even presents for the children.

"It was so special for all of us as the children were only thirteen, six and fifteen months at the time.

“During the last week of Lisa’s life, her eldest daughter, Tamzin, was allowed to stay at the Hospice with her mum and we were told we could visit at any time.

"Even after she passed away, the nurses continued to support the whole family and our wishes.

“We will always support St Barnabas now because we just can’t say thank you enough for all they have done. Along with supporting Rudy’s Run, we have also donated items to the charity shop in Grantham, joined the Lottery and taken part in the Colour Dash.

“The kids absolutely love the sound of Rudy’s Run! I asked them what makes it so exciting and they said, “Mum always loved Christmas and it was our last happy memory with her.”

Losing a loved one can be extremely traumatic for a child, but is something which one in thirty children go through every day.

Rudy’s Run has been designed to highlight the free bereavement support which St Barnabas provides, and to continue funding it throughout the Hospice’s toughest year to date.

Rudy’s Run is taking place this Christmas. 7,500 young children have signed up to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, and you can sponsor them by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/rudysrun.

For more information about the bereavement support which St Barnabas offers, please visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/bereavement.