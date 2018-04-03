Family to take part in hospice’s Bubble Rush in memory of Grantham man Dennis

Eight family members aged between two and 72 are taking part in an annual charity run to raise money in memory of a Grantham man.

Last year the family raised more than £600 at the St Barnabas Bubble Rush in support of the hospice charity, which cares for people in the county living with a life limiting or terminal illness.

Rosemary and Dennis Page

Now the family are hoping to raise even more at this year’s event at Stoke Rochford Hall in July in the name of husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Dennis Page.

Dennis was admitted to the Grantham Hospice in the Hospital on April 18 last year for pain control, where he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He remained there until April 28 before coming home to be with his family, where the St Barnabas Hospice at Home team looked after him.

Dennis sadly died on May 29, 2017.

His granddaughter Natalie Price said: “We were inspired to do the Bubble Rush last year because St Barnabas is a special cause to us all. Last year we raised £617 for the Hospice, and this year we’re hoping to raise even more.

“There was also a collection at Grandpop’s funeral which raised an extra £359 for the Hospice.”

This year’s Bubble Rush will once again be held at Stoke Rochford Hall, on Sunday July 8.

The 5k untimed run features coloured bubble stations at each kilometre, where bubble cannons pump out 4ft of bubbles!

Dennis’s wife Rosemary said: “Dennis was a loving family man and was well liked in the local community. He would strike up a conversation with anybody, no matter where he was.

“The care he received from St Barnabas was simply wonderful and he was treated with such dignity.

“We always said that if there were angels on earth, they were the St Barnabas nurses.

“A nurse called Theresa always went the extra mile for the family, and nothing was ever too much trouble.”

Before Dennis died, he made a donation to St Barnabas, which his wife Rosemary arranged.

Natalie said: “Grandpops would have been over the moon with our donations, and pleased we were continuing to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.”

The family members taking part in the Bubble Rush in memory of Dennis Page are: Mikey Price, age 2; Roman Price, 4, a pupil at St Sebastian’s Primary School; Vinnie Price, 10 (St Sebastian’s Primary School); Harry Page, 19, a student at Grantham College; Natalie Price, 29, housewife and mother; Michael Price, 31 a painter and decorator; Mark Page, 53, a butcher; and Rosemary Page, 72, who is retired.

To sign up for the 5k Bubble Rush, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/bubblerush18.

Early bird ticket prices are £50 for a family (two adults, two children), £20 for an adult (16-plus), £10 for a child (5-15) and free for an infant (under 5).

If you have any questions about the event, contact Amelia Mochan, St Barnabas event fundraiser, on 01522 540 300 or email amelia.mochan@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.