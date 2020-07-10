Family trail installed around River Witham in Grantham
Published: 14:15, 10 July 2020
A family trail has been set up around the River Witham in Grantham.
Lincolnshire Rivers Trust has created the trail as part of their 'Reconnecting the Witham' project.
With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and InvestSK, they have installed the family trail along the river in Grantham, starting in Queen Elizabeth park.
