A family of travellers say they want to be left alone to live out their lives and bring up their children peacefully on a site where they are in breach of planning.

The site at Screveton has been dogged by accusations it is connected to crime and anti-social behaviour.

Spring View, off Flintham Lane, will be subject to a forthcoming planning appeal brought by Rushcliffe Borough Council which is seeking to enforce the conditions of planning consent.

WILLIAM STUBLEY, 42, is fighting to have Plot 2 on Spring View transferred to his name aqt the planning appeal. (54463402)

Spring View was settled illegally then refused planning permission, but legalised by a planning inspector on appeal with conditions including the six named applicants remain living there.

Rushcliffe, and the village, attest that conditions have been breached because as many as five of the original applicants have left and that there has been sub-division of plots, meaning Spring View expanded.

A new planning application asking for the conditions to be varied was turned down by the council, which then commenced enforcement action.

ONE of the plots at Spring View, Screveton. (54463405)

William Stubley and his family own and live on Plot 2, but aren't among the original six. He refutes any suggestions criminality has a connection to Spring View.

Mr Stubley said: "I'm trying to change Plot 2 into my name.

"We love it here. It skinted me to move here. We keep our land clean and tidy, we have flushable toilets and a shower.

SOME of the Travellers engage in tree work. (54463403)

"I've been here for getting on for two years, but apart from me, everyone else is original so for the council or anyone to say different is a lie.

"We don't want to live like Travellers anymore. We don't want to go back on the roads.

"I've lived in a caravan all my life, and we can't change our culture like a black man can't change his skin colour, but this isn't the Sixties, the days of Travellers on the village green are gone. It's 2022 and

THE plots either have flushing toilets or portaloos - some have showers - which The Travellers claim makes a mockery of claims that human faeces and toilet paper has been discovered around the site. (54463408)

Travellers want to be settled on land of their own they don't fear being kicked off of. It's really important to us. We want to bring our kids up not like how we were, fetched up. Our kids have a right to an education."

Thirty-six accusations of the likes of loud music, fly-tipping, trespass, hare-coursing, burglary, criminal damage, arson, vandalising of hedgerow, and quad and trail bikes ridden anti-socially were collated in the last year, 32 of them reported to police have been submitted in evidence to the planning appeal.

They were put to Mr Stubley, who described them as a a nonsense. He admitted a stolen £40,000 caravan had been removed by police but said it was dumped on the lane by persons' unknown and moved on to be disposed of lawfully as scrap or re-sale.

THE Travellers want to have the main road through the site tarmacked, but are unwilling to spend more money until their fate is resolved. (54463404)

"I have a caravan, I don't need another," he said: "We get stick too. People throw bricks and shout nasty names about being a Gypsy when they drive passed.

"People fly-tip on the lane, which is nothing to do with us, and we've no idea why the police come down here so much.

"I'm 42 now and too old to go chasing hares coursing. We have dogs, but not for that. Show me the loud music and I'll have it turned down.

"We have a saying, that you don't s**t on your own doorstep.'

"We don't want to fall out with anyone."

PLOT 2 has been home to William Stubley and his family for nearly two years. (54463401)

While there are horses on site, he also denied any were tethered at a memorial to 11 airmen from two planes that collided mid-air during the war.

The village has vowed to fight tooth and nail at the appeal and say their experiences must hold as much weight as the need to provide adequate numbers of Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

The parish meeting said in a circular outlining their appeal submissions: “Further development of the site and increased occupancy would invariably have an effect, potentially adverse, on current highway issues, anti-social and criminal behaviour, and other local services."

A spokesman for Rushcliffe Borough Council said: “The council takes planning enforcement seriously and having investigated breaches of planning control has served enforcement notices on the site. This action is the subject of an appeal and the council is therefore not in a position to comment as to do so may prejudice the outcome of that appeal.

“We have discussed the subject of crime and anti-social activity in the area with both police and in meetings with local representatives. Details of investigated alleged crimes which have been corroborated by police are included within our submitted appeal statement and that statement is publicly available on our website as part of the appeal process. The parish council has also provided additional details of more anecdotal incidents of alleged crime and anti-social behaviour within their third-party statement submitted to the planning inspectorate.”

Mr Stubley said: "We're kind of scared with all of the hassle going on. It's all bulls**t what they say. Lots of lies."

He said the Travellers have plans for the site that include laying a tamac road, but daren't spend any more money with the appeal looming.