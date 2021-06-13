A Grantham woman has said she’s “disgusted” at the state of the long grass in parts of Grantham Cemetery.

Sarah Williamson regularly visits her loved ones’ graves, but said she was shocked to see that the grass around her grandad’s grave had been left to grow above knee height.

Sarah, 44, said: “I go to Grantham Cemetery every two weeks with my elderly dad and uncle to visit the graves of my grandad, nana and aunty, and I am totally disgusted with what I saw when we visited on Sunday.

Long grass at Grantham Crematorium. (48019501)

“It seems that the grass in other areas of the cemetery had been cut and we thought the area around my grandad’s would be done by the next time we went. However, sadly, it was not the case as the grass is now up to our knees.

“It was very upsetting for everyone to see the state of the cemetery.

“It is disappointing that the place our loved ones are laid to rest is not being cared for in the correct way.

“I hope in two weeks’ time the area around my grandad’s grave and others will be cut and made to look presentable again. It is so sad to see the area looking like that.”

Cabinet member for commercial and operations at South Kesteven District Council Councillor Peter Moseley said the recent hot weather has resulted in rapid grass growth between the regular three-weekly cuts undertaken at this time of the year.

He added: “The EnvironmentSK grass cutting teams are working very hard, including at weekends, to maintain the schedule and meet the expectations of visitors despite this increased growth – which is a temporary issue – and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.

“As part of our environmental work a separate part of the cemetery is deliberately left uncut to encourage wild flowers such as the wild primrose, clover and star of Bethlehem to grow and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies and other insects widely acknowledged to be in decline.

“There are also log piles located around the cemetery to provide additional wildlife environments.”