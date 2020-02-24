Family's heartbreak after baby 'Marco's tree' destroyed during building of Grantham church extension
Published: 12:22, 24 February 2020
| Updated: 13:13, 24 February 2020
A grandmother has been left devastated after she went to visit her baby grandson’s resting place and found it had disappeared.
Avril Titterton’s grandson Marco died in her arms at Grantham Hospital in 1988, when he was just two hours old.
His family scattered his ashes around a tree that lovingly became known as ‘Marco’s tree’ in St John the Evangelist Church, Manthorpe.
