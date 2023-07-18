A famous French singer who recently died had links to Grantham.

Jane Birkin, famous for the classic 1967 single Je t’aime moi non plus, died aged 76 on July 16.

Her mother Judy Campbell, a famous actress during the 1930’s and 1940’s, was born in May 1916 in Welby Street, Grantham.

A tie-belted zebra print jacket in fake fur shown in London by Jane Birkin in 1973. Photo: PA

The Grantham Civic Society posted a brief history into Jane and Judy’s links to the town on its Facebook page.

In the post Nick Dooley said: “Jane Birkin may be a French icon, but definitely has Grantham roots.”

Judy was educated briefly at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, but later attended St Michael’s Convent, in Sussex.

In 1935, she made her stage debut at the Royal Theatre and Empire, in George Street, appearing as a guest in The Last of Mrs Cheyney.

Judy had her first leading role in a film in 1940 in the London-based thriller Saloon Bar.

Judy’s father, John Campbell, took over the Theatre Royal in Grantham in 1907 and also built the Picture House - where Cinco Lounge is located - in 1916.

A blue plaque is dedicated to John on the corner of Cinco Lounge and the entrance to the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

John also later took over the Exchange Theatre, in High Street, where the British Heart Foundation shop is now.

Before Judy was born, the Campbell family lived in a maisonette above the Theatre Royal, and later moved to Welby Street.

Their final move was to Barrowby Road, where St Barnabas Hospice is now.

In 1941, Judy married David Birkin, who was a lieutenant-commander and the couple were together until David’s death in 1991.

Together, the couple had three children, including Andrew, born in 1945, Jane, in 1946, and Linda, in 1950.

Growing up in Chelsea, London, Jane Birkin was described as a “shy English girl”, but just like her mother, she went on to stardom.

Jane emerged into the “swinging London” scene in the 1960’s, where she appeared in an uncredited part in The Knack… and How to Get It, in 1965.

Despite not speaking French, she got the lead female role in the 1969 French film Slogan. She appeared alongside Serge Gainsbourg, who she later got into a relationship with.

In 1969, Jane and Serge released the duet Je t’aime moi non plus. The song made UK chart history as on October 4, 1969, and October 11, 1969, the song appeared at two different chart positions, despite being the same song, the same artists and the same recorded version. The only difference was each version was released by different record labels.

In 1965, Jane married British composer John Barry, when she was 17 years old. Together, they had one daughter, Kate Barry, born in 1967, who was a photographer. She sadly died in 2013. Jane and John divorced in 1968.

Jane and Serge were in a relationship for 12 years, but never married.

In 1971, Jane gave birth to their daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg, who later became an actress and singer.

During their time together, Jane moved to France and became a French citizen. The pair separated in 1980.

In the same year, Jane met director Jacques Doillon and in September 1982, she gave birth to her third daughter Lou Doillon. Jane and Jacques separated in 1993.

On July 16, Jane was found dead at her home in Paris, but no cause of death has yet been given.