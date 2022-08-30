A well-known TV comedian will make an appearance this month to support youth teams at a local football club.

Angelos Epithemiou, familiar to viewers of Shooting Stars on the BBC with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer, has sent a video message ahead of his appearance at Grantham College refectory on Saturday, September 10.

Angelos filmed the short video (below) ahead of his appearance to promote the show which will also feature top comedians Geoff Boyes, Matt Bragg, and host Joe Rowntree.

Proceeds from the show will go to Barrowby FC in support of its youth teams.

Joe said: "What a fine feast of comedy we have in store for you! Award Winning Promoter Comedy Hotspot brings you four amazing comedians to Grantham College and University Centre for one purpose - to make you laugh so hard your face will ache!

"This is going to be a fabulous show. We have an amazing line-up with a pick of the best comedians from the UK and International Comedy Circuit."

Tickets are available from Barrowby FC or go to https://www.jokepit.com/comedy-in/lincolnshire/grantham-comedy-night/7014

Tickets cost £15 or £17 on the door. The bar opens at 7pm and the shows starts at 8pm.