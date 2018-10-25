Fans snap up places to swim alongside Grantham strongman Ross for final mile

Three hundred places to join Grantham's strongman Ross Edgley for the final mile of his Great British Swim were snapped up within 10 minutes this morning.

Ross stands to finish the Great British Swim on Sunday, November 4 on Margate Beach, Southeast England, after five gruelling months at sea.

To mark the occasion and thank everyone for their unwavering support, Ross invited 300 swimmers to complete the final stretch alongside him.

Earlier this week, he said: “I would love to share/swim the final mile with everyone who’s been watching, following and supporting the Great British Swim the entire way.

“You honestly made every ice-cold- jellyfish mile bearable."

Within 10 minutes of the applications for places going live on the Red Bull website this morning, the highly sought after spots were gone.

Ross said: "Thank you so much. The Great British Swim flotilla of 300 swimmers for the final mile was filled in UNDER 10 minutes.Cannot wait to arrive in Margate with you all (celebratory communal pizza? Haha) Post your training pics and videos."