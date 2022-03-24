A free cycling event was well attended at the weekend, as riders enjoyed a new route from the town into the countryside.

Cycle to the Woods, through the Woodland Trust and National Trust’s Reconnecting Grantham partnership, showcased the new cycle way at Londonthorpe Woods.

The creation of the cycle track has come about thanks to a £68,000 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation, as well as additional support from National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Plenty took part in the cycle to the woods event, organised by the Woodland Trust. (55577234)

Around 150 people attended on Saturday (March 19), and enjoyed guided rides from Wyndham Park along the 5km off road track to Londonthorpe Woods.

After arriving at Londonthorpe Woods, visitors had the chance to have their bike checked by qualified mechanics and explore the woodlands on foot.

The event was made possible by 40 volunteers who helped out, with refreshments available from Chapel House Pizza throughout the day.

Dominic Fieldhouse​, community development officer, said: “We are really pleased with our Cycle to the Woods event, a first of its kind for the Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount partnership project.

"The main objective of the day was to showcase this fantastic new cycle route, that connects Alma Park Road to Londonthorpe Woods.

"We want to encourage visitors to utilise this new route when visiting as a green travel alternative.

"Once at the site, visitors can lock up their bikes and wander the new fully accessible track, or explore further into the Woodland Trust and National Trust project site.

"We couldn’t have delivered a great event without the help of local cycling champions and businesses, such as Guided Ride Leader Roy Redman, Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, No Two Cycles, Boxed Drink and Chapel House Pizza!”

