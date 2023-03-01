A night of Irish, English and Scottish music was enjoyed at a Grantham pub.

The Lord Harrowby, based in Dudley Road, hosted a night of music from across the British Isles on Monday evening.

Trevor Dunn from Grantham was in the Lord Harrowby on the night, describing the event as "fantastic".

The Lord Harrowby hosted musicians who played a variety of folk and Celtic tunes. (62736082)

"They were absolutely brilliant," he said. "Taking turns to start a song or tune, and no-one sought to dominate; they were just happy to support each other and each bit of music got better as their timing got more perfectly coordinated.

"For a group who only occasionally get to play together they were spectacular. Anyone who has been to Dublin or Glasgow would recognise the format; always a pleasure to be present when it all comes together with good beer on tap."

"My wife and I only heard about it on the day - I really hope it can turn into a regular gig for them, and The Lord Harrowby is the best place in town for them to perform at.

The Lord Harrowby hosted musicians who played a variety of folk and Celtic tunes. (62736078)

"It’s a real ‘community based’ pub, with great real ales and good food, and landlords who go the extra mile to make it a great place."