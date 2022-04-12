A charity night of music has raised £1,224 for a hospice and hospital.

About 150 people attended the Dance the Night Away evening at Grantham College on Saturday night to support St Barnabas Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of Allan Fardell and Naomi Fardell.

The fundraising event has been held every year for about 18 years, except for the past two years because of Covid.

This year the performers were comedy vocal impressionist Marc Bolton, and singers Terry Carey, Vikki Rosina and Alan Squires.

The money is raised for Great Ormond Street because that is where Naomi was treated after she was born with congenital heart problems. Sadly she died a few years later. Allan was looked after by St Barnabas before he died.

Naomi's mother and father Dean and Michelle Fardell also regularly hold a ball at Belton Woods to raise money for the hospitals that looked after Naomi.

Marc Bolton (56040411)

Dean, who is Allan's cousin, said of the evening: "It was absolutely fantastic. I was very pleased to get it back on because we haven't been able to do it since 2019. It's nice to see people supporting us again after three years."

For more details of the fundraising go to www.thenaomifund.co.uk