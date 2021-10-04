An historic sheep fair dating back to 1238 returned with a strong turnout after Covid cancelled last year's event.

The 783rd Corby Glen Sheep Fair was held in the village over the weekend, with live music, stalls and vintage cars on show.

The community-organised event is believed to be the oldest Sheep Fair in the country, dating back to a Charter granted by King Henry III on February 26, 1238.

The 783rd edition of the Corby Glen Sheep Fair was well attended at the weekend. (51875191)

The fair began back in September with its first sheep auction in a field off Tanners Lane, before this weekend's festivities which kicked off on Saturday evening, thanks to live music from Groove Agents in the market square.

On Sunday, Corby Glen hosted over 30 stalls, craft shows and more live music from The Shaughrauns and performances from the children of Corby Glen Primary School.

Also on show were vintage vehicles and bikes in the Memorial Field, with a wide range of food and drink options.

Toby Leete took over the reigns as chairman of organising the fair from Keith Raby.

Toby said: "It was fantastic. We had a lot of positive feedback. We did a really fun chilli challenge that everyone loved.

“We had a lot more live music than normal.

“It’s all weather dependant holding this so late in the year, but it’s by charter. Back in 1238 Henry III gave a charter that we weren’t allowed to move it.

The 783rd edition of the Corby Glen Sheep Fair was well attended at the weekend. (51875003)

“But when the weather is good it’s fantastic."

Today saw the last day of the Sheep Fair with over 1,000 sheep sold off in the second sheep auction.

Toby added: “[The sheep auction is] fantastic and that’s very traditional but having the fair back in the village is really good."

He said that planning for next year's fair will begin in a few weeks and that the team organising this year's event were "fantastic".

