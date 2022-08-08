Home   News   Article

'Fantastic' weekend as Napoleonic era brought to Belvoir Castle near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:28, 08 August 2022
 | Updated: 14:30, 08 August 2022

A local landmark hosted a "fun-packed" event themed around the Napoleonic Wars that was "thoroughly enjoyed by all".

Belvoir Castle hosted its fifth historical-themed Belvoir Revisited event of the year over the weekend with the focus on early 19th century France.

Centred around the Napoleonic Wars between 1803 and 1815, the event produced plenty of historical entertainment for around 1,100 total visitors across Saturday and Sunday.

