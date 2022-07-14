A local artist specialising in fantasy worlds and folklore will be exhibiting her work at the Guildhall for the first time.

Hayley Carmichael, from Grantham, will unveil her exhibit, titled 'Manifestly Unreal', at the Guildhall Arts Centre from July 26 to August 6.

The exhibition title is a nod to L Frank Baum in his introduction to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz: "Folklore, legends, myths and fairy tales have followed childhood through the ages, for every healthy youngster has a wholesome and instinctive love for stories fantastic, marvelous and manifestly unreal."

Hayley Carmichael will unveil her exhibit later this month. (57987802)

Hayley specialises in fantasy art, and visitors will be able to purchase her work at the exhibiton

Hayley said: "I was always doodling as a youngster, often at inappropriate times and places if you ask my old teachers and work colleagues!

"I'm lucky enough to turn this hobby into my occupation, alongside juggling family life with my husband, baby and dog!"

One of the pieces from Manifestly Unreal. (57987797)

"Fantasy worlds, folklore and mythical creatures have always been a huge obsession for me; the idea of a magical, unseen world is something we all love as children, and although a few of us never outgrow 'being away with the fairies'.

"I think the last couple of years have shown that we all need - and deserve - a bit of escapism now and then."

To find out more, visit: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/manifestly-unreal-by-hayley-carmichael

One of the pieces from Manifestly Unreal. (57987805)

