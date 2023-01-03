Passengers on Grantham bus services will benefit from a Government scheme to cap single bus fares until the end of March.

Centrebus and Stagecoach are among bus operators taking part in the government's ‘Get Around for £2’ scheme, running from January 1 to March 31.

Services to benefit include Stagecoach’s Grantham to Lincoln 1 route and Centrebus’s 8 Grantham to Melton Mowbray, 24 Grantham to Long Bennington, 24 Grantham to Newark and 27 Grantham to Sleaford.

These Centrebus journeys are usually £4.20-£4.40, saving passengers £2.20-£2.40 per journey, 52 and 54.5 per cent respectively.

The initiative aims to help people afford travel, help the bus industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and take around two million cars off the road.

Keith Myatt, head of business development for the Centrebus Group, said: “Many of our passengers are feeling the pinch this winter as household bills mount. This generous initiative will help to make travelling by bus, which already offers fantastic value for money, even more attractive."