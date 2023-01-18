Farm animals were treated to a "seasonal treat" after people donated their Christmas trees to them.

Around 40 Christmas trees were donated to the animals at Little Jacks Farm and Garden Centre in Bottesford, including the town's 20ft village Christmas tree.

The farm has appealed on its Facebook for several years for people to donate their trees to the animals.

The animals enjoying their seasonal treat. Photo: Little Jacks Farm and Garden Centre (61915957)

A spokesperson from the farm said: "Our animals love their seasonal treat which is given alongside their usual feed.

"Many people don't know that farm animals including goats and chickens, really enjoy the taste of the pine and it can be a nutritional supplement to them during winter when there is a lack of greenery."

The pine needles within the trees provide nutrients, antioxidants, minerals, and forage to the animals.

They are also packed with vitamin C.