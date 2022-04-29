Saltby Farms has responded to residents’ concerns over the ongoing HGV disruption near Saltby Airfield.

The farm’s owners say they have long been committed to the local area and their ongoing relationship with the village of Saltby and its community remains a high priority.

Having carefully analysed the feedback received during Melton Borough Council’s recent statutory consultation and the concerns voiced by local residents, Saltby Farms has amended its retrospective planning application.

A retrospective planning application for Saltby airfield has been submitted. (56145178)

Last week, residents voiced their fears over heavy lorries passing through their village and the noise, congestion and safety concerns these are causing.

Frazer Jolly, farm manager at Saltby Farms said: “Our ongoing relationship with the village of Saltby and the wider community is extremely important to us.

"We appreciate residents have raised concerns about the route that HGVs currently take to and from the airfield and have amended our proposal to address this.

"We hope the changes outlined above will help reassure residents of our commitment to the local community.

“We are pleased that Leicestershire County Council Highway Authority is not raising any objections to the planning application.“

Saltby Farms currently stores straw at the airfield, and it says this is an important aspect of the estate’s diversification enabling them to further invest into the farm and other environmental projects.

By storing the straw, it can then be transported at the appropriate time to Spalding Power Station where it is then used to help generate sustainable green electricity.

Accessing and transporting the straw does involve the use of heavy goods vehicles which is where concern has been raised in the village. Having reviewed the data from all HGV movements recorded between September 2018 and June 2021, peak movement times have been identified during the agricultural harvest months of August and September and generally show much lower movement during the rest of the year.

Saltby Farms has has submitted a new route which it says will reduce traffic movement on Saltby Road by 50 per cent and ensure there would be no passing HGVs associated with the site on Saltby Road.

It has been proposed that access is restricted to working days and times of Mondays to Fridays only, between 7am and 7pm. Due to the seasonal nature of the work there will be limited vehicle movements also during certain months such as from September through to April.

The applicant say the new proposal will also mitigate any concerns over straw deposited on the road. Vehicles will be swept prior to leaving the site to keep straw dust minimal. There are also plans to regularly sweep Saltby Road and Wyville Road to remove any loose debris.