The Peacock Farm in Muston is holding its first open day on Sunday June 12.

Covid-19 put a stop to the farm holding a open day two years ago, but now it can finally open its gates to the public.

Donya Donger, who owns the farm with her husband said: "We are finally able to open our gates for the first time and help people understand about farms and where their food comes from.

Donya Donger and her family at the Peacock Farm in Muston. (57085807)

"We do a lot for educational purposes including farmer time and school visits. We think it's very important that children understand where their food comes from and what goes on at farms."

Along the day, visitors will be able to experience tractor and trailer rides, observe hives of bees, and also view tractors and other machinery, horses, chickens and chicks.

People can also pay a visit to the coffee and farm shop.

Peacock Farm will be holding their first open day on Sunday June 12. (57085820)

Families have much to look forward to as they will be "learning lots about what different crops are grown and what they are used for and we are going to have as much hands on interactive activities to help the whole family get involved," adds Donya.