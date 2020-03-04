Home   News   Article

Farm near Grantham to host yogurt tasting session after successful launch of milk vending machine

By Tracey Davies
A dairy farm near Grantham will start selling yogurt after they successfully launched a pasteurised milk self-pouring vending machine last year.

Dairy farmer Ann Harrison runs Manor Farm in Ponton Road, Boothby Pagnell, alongside her sister Julie Smith and niece Rachel Smith.

They are hosting a yogurt tasting session in the milk shed from 2pm on Friday ahead of plans to start selling the yogurt.

The milk vending machine opened on Monday. (13683458)
The yogurt is made on a dairy farm near Melton Mowbray and has won awards for its great taste.

Ann Harrison, Rachel Smith and Julie Smith. (13683421)
Ann Harrison, Rachel Smith and Julie Smith. (13683433)
