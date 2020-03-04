Farm near Grantham to host yogurt tasting session after successful launch of milk vending machine
Published: 13:55, 04 March 2020
| Updated: 14:09, 04 March 2020
A dairy farm near Grantham will start selling yogurt after they successfully launched a pasteurised milk self-pouring vending machine last year.
Dairy farmer Ann Harrison runs Manor Farm in Ponton Road, Boothby Pagnell, alongside her sister Julie Smith and niece Rachel Smith.
They are hosting a yogurt tasting session in the milk shed from 2pm on Friday ahead of plans to start selling the yogurt.
The yogurt is made on a dairy farm near Melton Mowbray and has won awards for its great taste.
