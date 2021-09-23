A request to build a unit to produce quails eggs' has been submitted.

The Fulbeck Poultry Farm on South Heath Lane, wants planning permission from South Kesteven District Council to build an additional quail egg production unit, together with a feed silo.

The poultry farm says it would be more economically viable to have a third unit, as it has already had permission to carry out construction on their current two, which is undergoing.

Proposed Site Plan (51533876)

The new unit will be built with timber cladding walls and a profiled steel roof with slate blue coating in order to match the two buildings already approved under application S17/351.