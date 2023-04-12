A farm has welcomed its first lambs of the year.

Little Jacks Farm and Garden Centre, in Bottesford, welcomed one female and one male lamb on April 8.

Lee Roberts, son of the owners of the farm, said: "It's lovely.

"It was nice for them to be born at Easter which made it even more special.

"It also coincided with the children being off as well so they could see them."

A donkey was also recently born at the farm.

The donkey was named Jackie, in memory of Lee's late aunt.