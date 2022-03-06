A farmer brought his tractor into a primary school for the children to look at and taught them about agriculture.

Farmer David Casswell came to visit pupils at Isaac Newton Primary School to tell them about his job.

The EYFS (Early years foundation stage) and Year 1 pupils were told about the crops that David grows and had chance to sit inside the tractor.

Farmer David Casswell brought his tractor to Isaac Newton School to show the pupils about farming. (55260305)

Based at Pattingden Farm, South Kyme, David showed the children oil seed rape and wheat and explained to the children the process of them being made into oil and flour.

David also gave the classes wheat, barley and beans to plant back in class.

