A family say they have invested everything into their livestock farm that could now be lost.

Ian Chick and his wife Rebecca have spent the last five years building up their pig and sheep farm.

The couple (who have a seven year-old daughter Trinity who is pictured) have invested not only their money but also their time in Highgate Farm - near Scredington - and some of the buildings have been built by the couple.

Trinity on the farm

Their high quality produce is also sold by supermarket Waitrose.

Now their world has been upended after receiving the devastating blow that their farm could be lost due to a multi billion pound reservoir proposed by Anglian Water.

Former serviceman Mr Chick had put out an appeal over social media to find a land agent or lawyer to help.

He said: “Our farm is a dream come true. This is everything to us - I have invested everything. We will fight as much as we can but I don’t expect to win.”

He also feels that Anglian Water should look at other methods to establish the water supply - including fixing leakages.

He said: “I think we should go with acquifers and underground storage.”

Other residents in the area are also coming to terms with the proposal.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “Why should they have power over our lives like this and expect us to carry on living as normal?”

A petition has been started on the change.org website to fight the plans.

Laura Wesley is looking to attract signatures to ‘Stop Lincolnshire Reservoir’ - and already has almost 2,500 people supporting it.