A farmer has taken eight years to grow his very own bunch of bananas - despite not even liking the fruit.

Peter Dobney of Hanby, near Grantham, first bought the six inch banana plant eight years ago for 50 pence in the reduced section at Homebase, Grantham.

Despite turning his nose up at the fruit, the 64-year-old farmer who lives with wife Susan, set himself a challenge to grow the plant but what started out as a bit of a joke eventually turned into a mammoth mission spanning eight long years.

Peter Dobney bought the banana plant eight years ago. (12336615)

Peter, who has lived in Hanby for 41 years, said: “I just wanted to see how easy they were to grow. I don’t think I quite knew what I was getting myself in to.”

Determined for it not to be a fruitless task, the farmer launched ‘banana watch’ and started to check the weather each night.

He added: “If I knew that there was going to be a cold frost overnight, I would move the electric oil heater into the conservatory and put it in front of the banana tree. They really were the most pampered bananas ever.”

But after five years with no bananas and an ever increasing electric bill, the father of two took a separate cutting from the original banana plant and planted it next to the original one to double his chances.

But after two more years with still no sign of a single banana let alone a bunch of them, Peter was starting to lose hope - that was until last year’s extremely hot summer temperatures suddenly caused the plant to flower.

Peter, who also grows wheat, barley and beans on his farm, added: “I was so shocked. It had become a long running joke among my family and now I was excited that I was going to prove them wrong.”

Eight small bananas finally started to form earlier this year. They were green at first before they turned yellow last week and started to fall off.

Peter added: “I’ve never really heard of really ripe, yellow banana trees before as normally they are just green. We even visited Kew Gardens in London in February. Their banana trees were five feet high but the bananas were green unlike mine which were really ripe and yellow.”

Peter is determined to make the most of his banana tree, adding: “I have been told that if you deep fat fry the end of the flowers, which is also known as the bell, it tastes like fish so I might try to do that next.”

Despite not exactly sharing her husband’s enthusiasm for the banana challenge, wife Susan admits that she is pleased that his efforts have finally paid off.

She said: “It’s amazing that they have actually finally grown. We have always joked about ‘when the bananas come’ as it has taken some work.”

Despite not being a fan of the fruity taste, Peter couldn’t really go without trying one of his own bananas.

He added: “I think bananas have a really slimy taste so I only really have them in cakes but I had to try my own and I have to say not bad at all.”

But with just eight bananas in eight years, Peter is not getting ahead of himself, adding: “I’m not sure that I can retire and go into production just yet but you never know in the future.

“Maybe I might start having a banana stall at the end of the drive with an honesty box.”

Until then, Peter is already talking about his next challenge - growing a coconut tree!