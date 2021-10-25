Home   News   Article

Farmer wants your leftover pumpkins as tasty treat for pigs near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:59, 25 October 2021

A farmer is appealing for trick-or-treaters to donate their leftover pumpkins to feed her six pedigree pigs after Halloween.

Hannah Robinson, who owns a small holding in South Witham near Grantham, says the pigs love to munch on pumpkins.

She said: “It’s that time of year again when I am appealing for any unwanted pumpkins after next week. The piggies absolutely adore them. Farming has always been a passion of mine. I’ve worked on farms for over 10 years but now I just keep and breed pedigree pigs for myself.

Donate your leftover pumpkins to pigs. (52527151)
“I only have six pigs at the moment but I intend to grow my numbers. Pigs are just great.”

Hannah is willing to collect the pumpkins from the surrounding villages and Grantham.

To arrange a collection or to follow Hannah and her piggies, search for Hannah’s pigs & Poultry on Facebook.

