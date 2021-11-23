A sheep farmer is appealing for information after several pieces of farm equipment were stolen overnight.

A Can-Am Outlander red quad bike and a sheep trailer was taken from Chestnut Farm, Gelston, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, November 23).

Farmer Louise Elkington said it couldn't come at a worse time.

She said: "They also caused damaged to all our sheds, smashed the lights and cut our sheep fencing. We are absolutely devastated, at a very busy time of year for us we now have to try and mend all the damage and replace two of our most used pieces of equipment on the farm as soon as possible."

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.